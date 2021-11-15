Q3 2021 Ros Agro PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



(foreign language) Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'm Konstantin and I'm your interpreter.



Today's event is going to be interpreted simultaneously. I'm going to advise you now how to proceed in your language of preference. I'm going to say that in both languages, then we switch on the interpretation and you'll be able to talk very free.



(foreign language) As soon as we switch on the interpretation, a globe icon is going to appear at the bottom of your screen. It isn't there yet, but it is going to show up soon. If you are joining from a mobile device, such as an iPhone or a tablet, the language interpretation option may be hiding under the More menu represented by 3 dots. So please click on the globe icon or tap on 3 dots then choose interpretation and English to proceed in that language.



(foreign language) Also, please be reminded not to use the loud speaker mode when you're talking. And don't forget to mute when you listen. We're going to start the interpretation now. Start looking for a globe icon or 3 dots and then interpretation at the bottom of