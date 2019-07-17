Half Year 2019 Akastor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Leif HejÃ¸Borge - Akastor ASA - CFO



Good morning, and welcome to the Akastor second quarter presentation. My name is Leif Borge. I'm the CFO in Akastor. And together with me, I have Karl Erik Kjelstad, our CEO. We will refer to the second quarter presentation that was released this morning during our presentation. Then I give the word to Karl.



Karl Erik Kjelstad - Akastor ASA - CEO



Thank you, Leif, and a good summer morning to everyone on this call, and thank you for participating in this presentation of Akastor's second quarter results.



Let us start with a look at the highlights for the second quarter, Slide #3 in the presentation. We saw a significant year-to-year growth in revenues of 49% with revenues of NOK 1.3 billion in the second quarter. Most of the growth comes from MHWirth, but the acquisition of AGR also impacted our revenues figures positively. The EBITDA of NOK 114 million in the second quarter was also mainly coming from MHWirth, which is delivering an EBITDA this quarter of NOK 109 million. As in previous quarters, AKOFS