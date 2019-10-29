Q3 2019 Akastor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Leif HejÃ¸Borge - Akastor ASA - CFO



Good morning to this third quarter presentation of Akastor. My name is Leif Borge. I'm the CFO of Akastor. And with me, I have Karl Erik Kjelstad, our CEO.



Reference is made to the quarterly presentation that was released this morning. You'll find it on our website. We will refer to the presentation, so please make sure you have it in front of you.



Then I'll leave the word to Karl Erik.



Karl Erik Kjelstad - Akastor ASA - CEO



Thank you, Leif, and good morning to everyone in the call. Thank you for listening in. Let's start on Slide #3 with some key numbers for the third quarter: a strong quarter with a year-on-year revenue growth of 50%, with revenue of NOK 1.4 billion. A strong EBITDA growth, up year-on-year with 53% to NOK 133 million.



I will refer to more specifics with regards to the key drivers for this growth, but the main reason is higher activity level for MHWirth, particularly within our Drilling Lifecycle Service business, which is really underlining the robustness of this