Mar 02, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Ãyvind Paaske - Akastor ASA - CFO



Good afternoon, and welcome to this Akastor webcast presentation regarding the combination of MHWirth and Baker Hughes Subsea Drilling Systems, or SDS, for short. My name is Ãyvind Paaske. I'm the CFO of Akastor, and I'm here together with Karl Erik Kjelstad, Akastor's CEO. We are also very happy to have with us Mr. Pete Miller, the current Chairman of the Board of MHWirth and Chairman to be of the new combined company with us on the line to present. Eirik Bergsvik CEO of MHWirth, is also with us on the call and available to answer potential questions later on.



First, Karl Erik will give you an introduction and present the transaction before Pete will provide further details on the new combined company. We will then open for questions from the audience through the webcast solution. You can send in questions as we present.



Karl, please, the word is yours.



Karl Erik Kjelstad - Akastor ASA - CEO



Good afternoon to everyone, and thanks for listening in to this investor call to present a transaction