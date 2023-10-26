Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation
Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David Bratton
Akastor ASA - SVP of Finance - HMH
* Karl Erik Kjelstad
Akastor ASA - CEO
* Oyvind Paaske
Akastor ASA - CFO
* Tom McGee
Akastor ASA - CFO of HMH
=====================
Oyvind Paaske - Akastor ASA - CFO
Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of Akastor's third quarter results. My name is Oyvind Paaske, CFO, and I'm here together with our CEO, Mr. Karl Erik Kjelstad. Also, we are happy to have with us HMH from Houston represented by Tom McGee, CFO; and David Bratton, SVP Finance.
Now let me start by taking you through the key highlights before the HMH team will take you through their quarter. I will then go through the financials. Towards the end, we will, as usual, open for questions through the webcast solutions. Please note that questions can be posted at any time during the presentation.
I will then leave the word to Karl Erik. So please, Karl Erik.
Q3 2023 Akastor ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
