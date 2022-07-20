Q2 2022 Alma Media Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Elina Kukkonen - Alma Media Oyj - SVP - Communications & Brand



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this interim report session of the second quarter and the first half 2022 of Alma Media. My name is Elina Kukkonen and I'm responsible of the communications and brand here at Alma.



We'll begin this presentation shortly and first to go on stage will be our CEO, Mr. Kai Telanne. He will present the overall result of Alma Media and also highlight each business segment of Alma Media. After Kai's presentation, Mr. Juha Nuutinen, the CFO of Alma Media, will present the financial position of Alma Media, and then Mr. Telanne continues about the strategy going forward and the operating environment.



And after the presentations, we have plenty of time for questions. We welcome all the questions. We take first the questions here at Alma premises and then from the online chat function. So don't hesitate to ask questions, we are happy to answer them all. Our Manager of IR and Communications, Mr. Teemu Salmi, he will speak up the questions from the online channel.



