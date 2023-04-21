Q1 2023 Alma Media Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Elina Kukkonen - Alma Media Oyj - SVP, Communications and Brand



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this interim report session of Alma Media's first quarter 2023. My name is Elina Kukkonen, and I'm responsible of the brand and communications here in Alma. As usual, we have prepared the presentation, so first to go on stage will be our CEO, Mr. Kai Telanne. He will present the overall result and the development by business segments. After Kai's presentation, our CFO, Mr. Juha Nuutinen, will present the financial position of Alma Media today, and then Mr. Telanne returns with the strategy and outlook and also [reverts] about the operating environment.



And we have reserved plenty of time for questions, again. So please don't hesitate to ask questions. Use the online chat function to present questions online. And we take first the questions here on site and then we pick up the questions from online. So once again, welcome, and with this short introduction, we are ready to start, so please, Mr. Telanne.



Kai Telanne - Alma Media Oyj - President, CEO, &