Jul 19, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Elina Kukkonen - Alma Media Oyj - SVP, Communications & Brand
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this second quarter and first half interim report session of Alma Media's 2023. My name is Elina Kukkonen, I'm responsible of the communications and brand here in Alma. We begin with the presentation shortly, and as usual, our CEO, Mr. Telanne, will be first to present the overall result of Alma Media and the development by business segments.
After Mr. Telanne's presentation, our CFO, Mr. Juha Nuutinen, he will present the financial position of Alma Media today, and he will also highlight the principles of our sustainability-linked finance framework just launched early this morning.
And then Mr. Telanne continues with the strategy and outlook and few words about the operating environment. And then we have plenty of time for other questions. We take all the questions first from the premises of Alma here and then we take from the online chat function and our Investor Relations Manager and Communications Manager, Mr. Teem Salmi, will speak up the questions from the online
Q2 2023 Alma Media Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 19, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
