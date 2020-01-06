Jan 06, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Peter Collum - Pharnext SA - CFO and Chief Business Officer



Thank you. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining and welcome to Pharnext Conference Call to discuss data from our Phase 3 Open-Label Extension Study of PXT3003 in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A disease.



With me on today's call is Professor Daniel Cohen, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer along with other members of management as well as four eminent scientists in