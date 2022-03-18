Full Year 2021 Altri SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Rui Cesario - Altri SGPS SA - Director, IR



Good morning. Thank you for attending today's conference call of Altri's 2021 results. My name is Rui Cesario, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Altri. We have with us today, Mr. Jose Pina, the Group CEO; and Mr. Miguel Silva, Altri's financial director. Mr. Jose Pina and Mr. Miguel Silva will make a brief description and presentation of 2021 results, and then the floor will be open 30 minutes for Q&A.



Jose Pina - Altri SGPS SA - CEO, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for attending today's conference call on our 2021 results. We're pleased to host this call with investors and analysts, and hopefully, we can give a clear picture to everyone of how 2021 was for Altri and speak a little bit about the outlook ahead.



Just in general, I'd like to remark that 2021 was another year of strong growth for our group. And despite all the constraints arising from the pandemic, with obviously high restrictions in terms of logistics in global terms, we were once again able to surpass