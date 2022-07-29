Half Year 2022 Altri SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the First Half 2022 Altri Results Call. My name is Brika, and I'll be your event specialist operating today's event. (Operator Instructions) I now have the pleasure of handing the call over to our host, Rui Cesario. So Rui, please go ahead when you're ready.



Rui Cesario Pereira -



Hi. Good morning. Thank you for attending today's conference call of Altri's second quarter results. My name is Rui Cesario, and I'm the Investor Relations at Altri. We have with us today, Mr. Jose de Pina, the Group CEO and Mr. Miguel Silva, the Group CFO. Mr. Jose de Pina and Mr. Miguel Silva will make a brief description of the second quarter results. And the floor will then be opened for Q&A.



So I'll pass it to Mr. Jose de Pina.



Jose Armindo Farinha Soares de Pina - Altri, SGPS, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning to everyone, and thank you for attending today's conference call of Altri's second quarter 2022 results. We're pleased to host this call with investors and analysts, and hopefully,