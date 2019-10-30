Q3 2019 AMAG Austria Metall AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Haley, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the AMAG Austria Metall AG Q3 Results 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



The forecast, budgets and forward-looking assessments and statements contained in this presentation are complied on the basis of all information available to AMAG as at the present time.



In the event that the assumptions underlying these forecasts prove to be incorrect, targets be missed or risks materialize, actual results may depart from those currently anticipated.



We are not obligated to revise these forecasts in the light of new information or future events. This presentation was prepared and the data contained in it verified with the greatest possible care.



Nevertheless, misprints and rounding and transmission errors cannot be ruled out entirely. In particular, AMAG and its representatives do not assume any responsibility for the completeness and correctness of information included in this presentation.



This presentation is also available in German.