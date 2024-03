Q3 2020 AMAG Austria Metall AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the AMAG Austria Metall AG Q3 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



The forecasts, budgets and forward-looking assessments and statements contained in this presentation were compiled on the basis of all information available to AMAG as of the present time. In the event that the assumptions underlying these forecasts prove to be incorrect, targets be missed or risks materialize, actual results may depart from those currently anticipated. We are not obligated to revise these forecasts in the light of new information or future events.



This presentation was prepared and the data contained in it verified with the greatest possible care. Nevertheless, misprints and rounding and transmission errors cannot be ruled out entirely. In particular, AMAG and its representatives do not assume any responsibility for the completeness and correctness of information included in this presentation.



The presentation is also available in German. In case of doubt,