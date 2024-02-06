Q4 2023 Amgen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Thank you, Julianne. Good afternoon, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Bob Bradway will lead the call and be followed by a broader review of our performance by Murdo Gordon; Vikram Karnani; Jay Bradner, who I'm pleased to welcome and is joining us for the first time on our quarterly earnings call; and Peter Griffith. Dave Reese will also be available during the Q&A session.



Given the timing of the Horizon Therapeutics acquisition close, the results as shown in our press release and slides include contribution from the Horizon business from October 6 onwards. For the avoidance of doubt, this will also be the basis for our filed financial results. To supplement this information, Vikram will also provide sales information for these products for the full