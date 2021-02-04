Q4 2020 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 04, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Joakim Frimodig

CapMan Plc - CEO



Joakim Frimodig - CapMan Plc - CEO



A very good morning to you all, and welcome to CapMan's full-year result for the year 2020. My name is Joakim Frimodig. I'm the CEO of the company.



The year 2020 was exceptional in many ways, exceptional due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected us all. It has affected the societies that we live in and the business environment. And also, it has had its impact on CapMan.



I'm glad that in these exceptional times, CapMan was able to stay on its chosen strategic path and that we were able to complete a number of important projects during last years. These projects lay a good foundation for this year and also for several years to come.



While our full-year result fall short of our original targets and also short of our long-term ambitions and strategic levels, I'm happy with the way in which we ended the year. We report a strong