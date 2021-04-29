Q1 2021 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

* Joakim Frimodig

CapMan Plc - CEO



Joakim Frimodig - CapMan Plc - CEO



A very good morning to you all, and welcome to CapMan's Q1 result presentation. My name is Joakim Frimodig, I'm the CEO of the Company.



In the first quarter, we saw that the strong result development that started at the end of last year continued, and operating profit for CapMan in the first quarter exceeded EUR10 million. I'm happy to see that the efforts that we have put in recent years in growing our fee base and in improving the value creation of our investments are now truly starting to show in our financial results. Let me start by giving you some highlights of the first quarter.



Our assets under management continued to grow. They were at EUR3.9 billion at the end of March. That's a growth of EUR700 million, or 20%, during the last 12 months. And we foresee further growth this year driven by ongoing and planned new fundraising