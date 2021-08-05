Aug 05, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 05, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Joakim Frimodig
CapMan Plc - CEO
=====================
Joakim Frimodig - CapMan Plc - CEO
Welcome to CapMan's result presentation for the first six months of 2021. My name is Joakim Frimodig, I'm the CEO of the company.
We posted a strong result for the first month of 2021. Our efforts into growth, operational improvement, and value creation over recent years have resulted in this record result. The operating profit for the first six months is the highest in over 10 years and the second highest in CapMan history overall. Our operating profit for the first six months was EUR21.5 million.
Let me start by giving you some background, some long-term development of our results, and some other key metrics. You can see the numbers for 2016, that was before our current strategy period, which we started in 2017, and then a comparison of the first half of last year and a comparison of this year. If you look at the assets under management,
Q2 2021 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 05, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...