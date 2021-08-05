Q2 2021 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Joakim Frimodig

CapMan Plc - CEO



Joakim Frimodig - CapMan Plc - CEO



Welcome to CapMan's result presentation for the first six months of 2021. My name is Joakim Frimodig, I'm the CEO of the company.



We posted a strong result for the first month of 2021. Our efforts into growth, operational improvement, and value creation over recent years have resulted in this record result. The operating profit for the first six months is the highest in over 10 years and the second highest in CapMan history overall. Our operating profit for the first six months was EUR21.5 million.



Let me start by giving you some background, some long-term development of our results, and some other key metrics. You can see the numbers for 2016, that was before our current strategy period, which we started in 2017, and then a comparison of the first half of last year and a comparison of this year. If you look at the assets under management,