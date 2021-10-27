Q3 2021 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Joakim Frimodig

CapMan Plc - CEO



Joakim Frimodig - CapMan Plc - CEO



A warm welcome to CapMan's Q3 results presentation. My name is Joakim Frimodig, I'm the CEO of the company. In this presentation, I will give you some highlights of the financial development of the first nine months of this year, and I will also give you an update on the strategy and the business developments at CapMan during the first three quarters of this year.



I will start by going through the financial highlights.



I'm happy to report that the strong growth and the positive result development has continued in the third quarter of this year. If we look at the first nine months as a whole, our turnover grew by 29% to approximately EUR38 million. And our EBIT hit record levels at EUR32 million for the first nine months. Our earnings per share was at approximately EUR0.16.



Our assets under management continues to grow during the