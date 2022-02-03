Q4 2021 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Joakim Frimodig

CapMan PLC - CEO



Joakim Frimodig - CapMan PLC - CEO



A warm welcome to CapMan's 2021 result presentation. My name is Joakim Frimodig, and I'm the CEO of CapMan.



2021 was a very strong year for CapMan. Actually, in terms of financial performance, it was a record-breaking year. But last year, we also made significant advancements in many of our important strategic areas. We, for example, broadened our international investor base. We launched a number of new investment products. We created sustainable value in our company's assets and funds, and we were able to recruit key talent into our company. These are important actions and the impact of them will be seen well beyond the year 2021.



Let me start by giving you some financial highlights of last year. As I mentioned, it was a record-breaking result. Our turnover last year was EUR53 million, that's a growth of 23%, compared to year 2020. And our