Clearfield Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 08:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Welcome. For those of you that have not been with us in the past, we basically put three different presentations in our annual meeting. The first part will be handled by Dan Herzog, CFO, and he will provide the requested report proxy vote results.



Upon completion of that, he will turn this meeting over to Cheri Beranek, CEO, and she will provide a corporate report of the company's status and broadband industry status. After that, the final section will be a question-and-answer, most of which Dan will handle those calls.



Thank you for joining us, and I'll turn it over to Dan at this time.



Dan Herzog - Clearfield, Inc. - CFO



Hello. My name is Dan Herzog, and I'm the CFO of Clearfield, Inc. On behalf of the company, I will begin the formal portion of our 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting today. We are going to take questions about the formal portion of the 2024 annual meeting at this time, and we will take general business and other questions after the end of the formal portion of the formal meeting.



You can