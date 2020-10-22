Q3 2020 Carasent ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Leif Lindqvist - Carasent ASA - Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this webcast for Carasent ASA and the Q3 results. My name is the Leif Lindqvist, and I'm the Chairman of the Board. I would like to guide you through the Q3 results in a few minutes. But before we do that, I would like to start with a brief recap of who we are, what we do, and also a little bit about our strategy going forward.



So Carasent, our strategy is to invest in companies that has the potential to develop and expand digitization within the health care sector in Scandinavia. And as you might be aware of, we acquired Evimeria in May 2018. And I've had questions around this, whether Evimeria is the focus of the strategy or not, and I want to make it crystal clear, but Evimeria is the fundament in the strategy going forward.



Having said that, we might as well, when we do acquisitions going forward, have more companies and operational entities in the Carasent ASA structure. But we will not do anything that's not related or where we don't have synergies in the strategy and the strategic fit with Evimeria.

