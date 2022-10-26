Q3 2022 Carasent ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Dennis HÃ¶jer - Carasent ASA - CEO



Hello, and welcome to this presentation of the third-quarter report of Carasent. Today, we will go through some highlights of the quarter and give you a brief update of our business and the market and also look into the financials, of course, which Svein-Martin will go over and also talk a little bit about the outlooks for the company onwards.



So a quick summary of our third quarter. We had a revenue growth of 28% year over year. And whereof 12% of this came from organic initiatives, a figure that had a hiccup during the quarter. We will get back a little bit to that onwards, but it's mainly because some of our variable revenues, comparable to last year's figures, is down a bit due to COVID boost. Svein-Martin will talk a little bit more about that later on.



We have seen some revenue synergy materialize from our Medrave acquisition, where we have developed a version which can address the customers which our Norwegian product, Ad Curis, is addressing, which is great to see. Our strategy is working. And we had strong new sales for Webdoc