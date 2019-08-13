Q2 2019 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

JÃ¼rgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - MD IR



Thank you, and good morning ladies and gentlemen. My name is JÃ¼rgen Junginger. I'm heading IR with Aareal Bank and I'd like to thank you for joining our Q2 conference call. Our CFO, Marc Hess, will present you the figures. And later, we will be happy to take your questions.



Marc, please.



Marc Oliver Hess - Aareal Bank AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Yes. Thank you, JÃ¼rgen. Good morning from my side, too. Thank you for joining. I'm happy to present our Q2 figures to you today in detail.



Let me just start with the overview on Page 3. As you can see there, certainly, we showed a solid development in the second quarter and in the first half, too, in line with our plan. We showed a robust Q2 result of EUR 61 million, so absolutely in line with the first quarter and on the same level as in the second quarter. The new business was really good. We are absolutely in line with our target, both regarding new business for the full year and regarding the portfolio size that we want to keep stable,