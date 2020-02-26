Q4 2019 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

JÃ¼rgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - MD IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Analyst Conference here in Frankfurt, and also welcome to the people joining the conference call. My name is JÃ¼rgen Junginger. I'm Head of IR with Aareal Bank. And next to me is our CEO, Hermann Merkens; our CFO, Marc Hess; and our Head of Finance and Controlling, Thomas MÃ¼ller. And the 2 first-named gentlemen will have a presentation, and later, we will be happy to take your questions.



Thank you. And Hermann, please.



Hermann Josef Merkens - Aareal Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board



Thank you, JÃ¼rgen. Everybody said to me I should talk with a strong voice. Unfortunately, I catch-ed the flu, so the right one, so to speak, no corona or something like that. So I'll try to do my very best, to be honest. But Marc Hess is with me, who will support me if I fail to pronounce something. But so far, so good, I guess.



So now more into the details of the presentation. If you see -- and if we move into the presentation, Page 4, so the highlights of 2019