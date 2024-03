Q1 2020 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Jürgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - MD IR



Good morning from Wiesbaden. And I'm really happy that you're joining our Q1 conference call here in these challenging times. And if I look out, I think we can make the world brighter than it is now outside, but Hermann is the expert on the weather, so I don't want to take any of his speech from him. So Hermann Merkens, our CEO; and Marc Hess, our CFO, is going to present the figures. And later, we will take your questions and we'll be happy to. Please?



Hermann Josef Merkens - Aareal Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board



Yes. So as Jürgen has stolen somewhat of my intro, the actual weather forecast, I'm happy to have you on the line with us for the Q1 presentation. And if I may start with Page 4, a little bit dealing with the actual situation. Clearly, the COVID-19 crisis is one of the sharpest, if not the sharpest, global recession in post-war history. And as you may imagine, clearly, we will guide you through our view on the further development and especially how that may impact our group company and our