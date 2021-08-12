Q2 2021 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Jurgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Jurgen, as announced, and I'm with Aareal Bank for, I think, long, long time now. And I'm really happy that you can join our 2Q conference call, where our CFO, Marc Hess; and our CMO, Christof Winkelmann will present you the figures. And afterwards, we would be very happy to answer your question.



So Marc, the floor is yours.



Marc Oliver Hess - Aareal Bank AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Jurgen, and good morning to all of you from my side as well. Thanks for attending today's analyst call. Let me just start with giving you an overview regarding the latest developments in Q2, and this can be found on the highlights slide on Page 3.



We had, I think, we can say a very good operating development and we are happy that our growth initiatives show their first positive effects still, so we can all see some light at the end of the tunnel with regards to the successful vaccination campaigns. The environment remains uncertain, as you know