Q3 2023 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everybody. I'm pleased to welcome you to today's conference call. And today's agenda will cover our results for the third quarter and the first 9 months and as well an outlook for the full year '23. I'm joined by our CEO, Jochen Klosges, our CFO, Marc Hess. They will take you through the presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Now I'm pleased to hand over to Jochen. Jochen, the floor is yours.



Thanks, Jurgen. Good morning, everybody. I would also like to welcome you to our conference call. Today, my colleague, Marc Hess, and I would like to review IR Bank Group's third quarter and 9-month performance and provide you with an update on how we view the current situation of our business. Let's look at the key points on this first slide here. We continued our strong operating performance in the third quarter. Our results were stable compared with both last year's third quarter and with the first 9