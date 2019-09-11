Vericel Corp at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Transcript

Sep 11, 2019 / 04:15PM GMT

Jonathan Guskind - Morgan Stanley - Executive Director, Healthcare Investment Banking



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jonathan Guskind from Morgan Stanley's Healthcare Investment Banking team. It's my pleasure today to have with us from Vericel, Nick Colangelo, the Chief Executive Officer.



Before we get started, just a quick note. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures or at the registration desk.



Nick, thanks again for joining us at the conference. To get started, why don't we start with a brief overview of Vericel and its evolution over the past few years?



Dominick C. Colangelo - Vericel Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Yes. Well, great, John. Thanks for having us here. We're really excited. And before I begin, I'll just say that our discussion will contain some forward