Vericel Corp at Needham Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 15, 2020 / 07:10PM GMT

Gerard Michel - Vericel Corporation - CFO & VP, Corporate Development



Thank you very much. I am the CFO of Vericel. I'm pleased to be here. Our CEO, Nick Colangelo, would have loved to have been here. As many of you know, there's a large healthcare conference going on the West Coast, San Francisco, right now. So we've divided and conquered. I flew in on the redeye last night. I'm joined by our COO, Mike Halpin, in the back. So thrilled to be here and tell you a little bit about Vericel.



All right, so Vericel is a leader in the advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company is built around the highly innovative advanced cell therapy platform. We have two commercial franchises, sports medicine, as I mentioned and Epicel. Those are both autologous cell therapy products. They are regulated as combined biologic device products with the biological component