Sep 17, 2020 / 06:45PM GMT

Peter Harrison;Morgan Stanley;Analyst -



It's Peter Harrison from Morgan Stanley's med tech investment banking practice. I want to welcome Vericel to the conference. Before getting started, I got to get the formality of the disclaimer out of the way. So here we go.



Please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley's clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only. This webcast is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representatives.



With that behind us, let's get started. I want to welcome Vericel. With us today is Nick Colangelo, CEO; and Gerard Michel, CFO. Why don't we get started with kind of, Nick, why don't you provide an overview of the company, where you're focused, how you think about the