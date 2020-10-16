Vericel Corp Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Oct 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Vericel Analyst and Investor Day.



I'd now like to turn the call over to Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel.



Dominick C. Colangelo - Vericel Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Vericel's 2020 Virtual Analyst and Investor Day. We're delighted to have an opportunity this morning to provide an update on the overall performance of our business and to host a discussion with key burn surgeon opinion leaders and highlight our commercial plans for NexoBrid, which is currently under FDA review.



Before I begin, I'd like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements during the course of our presentation today. These statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements also may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and are described more fully in