Q3 2020 Vericel Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vericel Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nick Colangelo, Vericel's President and CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Dominick C. Colangelo - Vericel Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Vericel's Third Quarter 2020 Conference call to discuss our financial results and business highlights.



Before we begin, let me remind you that, on today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements covered under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and are described more fully in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. In addition, all forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any