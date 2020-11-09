Nov 09, 2020 / 07:45PM GMT

Matthew Stephan Miksic - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Hi. Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks so much for joining us. I'm here -- I'm very pleased to be here with Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel.



And I'm going to turn it over to Nick to give a brief introduction. Take as much time as you like, but optimally enough time to leave the majority of the session for questions.



But -- so with that, Nick, thank you, and I'll turn it over to you.



Dominick C. Colangelo - Vericel Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Well, thanks, Matt. It's a pleasure to be here today. So I was just going to review a few introductory slides regarding the company. That's maybe 5 to 10 minutes, and then we'll leave the rest of the session for question and answers.



And before I begin, I'd just like to remind everyone that this presentation and my comments contain forward-looking statements, so you should refer to our documents on file with the SEC for further information.



