Vericel Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Vericel Corporation's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. At this time, I would like to introduce the Chairman of Vericel's Board of Directors, Dr. Robert Zerbe.



Robert Zerbe -



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Vericel Corporation's 2021 Annual Meeting to shareholders. I'm Robert Zerbe, Chairman of Vericel's Board of Directors, and I will act as the Chairman of the meeting today. Although much progress in the fight against COVID '19 has been made since April of 2020.



And while we are heartened by the widespread availability of vaccines for most citizens, as we did a year ago, Vericel is conducting its 2021 annual meeting in a virtual format, out of an abundance of caution and to protect the health and well-being of our investors and our employees. Vericel recognizes that this continues to be a challenging time for many, and our thoughts are with all of our shareholders in this country and throughout the world. This virtual meeting is being held pursuant to Michigan law, Vericel's bylaws and the notice of