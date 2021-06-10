Jun 10, 2021 / 08:40PM GMT

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello, everybody, and welcome. My name is Chris Shibutani. I'm a member of the Goldman Sachs equity research team. We're really pleased that you could join us today. We're very fortunate to have Vericel present for us at our 42nd Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference.



Certainly, within the whole realm of therapeutic treatments and clinical unmet needs, the notion of addressing severe sports injuries, burn care with cell and tissue therapies has been foundational and been around really for decades. And currently, some of the most advanced generation of therapies which are available clinically and having a real impact are being brought to the fore by Vericel. Here to tell us about the story, Nick Colangelo, President and CEO. Nick, thank you for joining us.



Dominick C. Colangelo - Vericel Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Well, thank you, Chris. It's a pleasure to be here. And before I begin, I would just like to remind the audience that this presentation