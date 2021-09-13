Sep 13, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT
Peter Harrison -
Good afternoon. This is Peter Harrison from Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking division. I'd like to welcome you to the Vericel fireside chat with CEO, Nick Colangelo. Before I get started, I'm required to read the following to you all. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
And with that out of the way, let's get started with our chat with Nick. Nick, before we get into specifics, why don't we give a high-level overview of Vericel for those who may be new to the story and hearing of this the first time today.
Dominick C. Colangelo - Vericel Corporation - CEO, President & Director
Yes, happy to do it. And let me start by saying, Peter, thanks for the invitation. We're delighted to be here at the Morgan Stanley conference today. And likewise, I will just say that this
Vericel Corp at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 13, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...