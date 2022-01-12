Jan 12, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

James Austin -



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is James Austin, and I'm an associate in JPMorgan's Healthcare Investment Banking team.



Before I introduce you to our presenter today, I want to call your attention to the blue button on your screen. This is where you'll submit questions to be addressed after the presentation. With that covered, I'm excited to introduce you to Nick Colangelo, CEO of Vericel. Nick, I'll go ahead and hand it over to you.



Dominick C. Colangelo - Vericel Corporation - CEO, President & Director



All right, James. Well, thank you very much. We really appreciate the opportunity to be presenting and kicking off bright and early on day 3 of the JPMorgan Conference.



So before I begin, I'd like to remind listeners that this presentation contains forward-looking statements and you should refer to documents on file with the SEC for further information.



So for those of you who are not as familiar with Vericel, we are a leader in advanced therapies for the