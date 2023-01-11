Vericel Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to the third day of the 41st JPMorgan Conference. Here we go. We're thrilled to have you here, and we're thrilled to have the Vericel team as well. We've got Nick Colangelo, President and CEO, here to present. I'll go ahead and pass it over to Nick.



Dominick C. Colangelo - Vericel Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Okay. Well, thanks, [James]. It's great to be here today. And before I begin, I just want to remind everyone that this presentation contains forward-looking statements, and you should refer to our documents on file with the SEC for further information.



So for those of you who are not as familiar with our company, Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and the severe burn care markets. We have a portfolio of highly innovative advanced cell therapies and specialty biologics that are really focused on changing the standard of care for patients with cartilage injuries and severe burns.



We currently market 2 products in the United States. They're both