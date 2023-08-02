Q2 2023 Vericel Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to Vericel's Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.



Eric Burns - Vericel Corporation - VP of Finance & IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Vericel's second quarter 2023 conference call to discuss our financial results and business highlights. Before we begin, let me remind you on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements covered under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from expectations and are described more fully in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.



In addition, all forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied on as representing our