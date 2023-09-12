Sep 12, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Thanks for joining us for day 2 of the MS Healthcare Conference. I'll point to teleconference website for the requisite legal disclaimer. I'm pleased to welcome Nick Colangelo from Vericel. Nick, maybe we can start off with a little bit of general information, particularly for investors who are less familiar with Vericel.



Questions and Answers:

Can you provide a little bit of background on the profile of the company and going forward?- Vericel Corporation - CEO, President & DirectorYes. Certainly and I want to, first of all, say thanks for having us here. We're really excited to be part of the conference. And as always, we say that this discussion will contain forward-looking statements until investors should refer to our documents on file with the SEC for further information.So Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and the severe burn care market. We have a portfolio of highly innovative advanced therapies that --