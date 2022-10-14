Q3 2022 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 14, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Annica Anas - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg Q3 presentation. The heading of this report is challenging time provide new conditions.



As a start, I want to update you on our overall key figures. Our property value at the end of the quarter was SEK 61 billion; and the contracted annual rent, SEK 2.4 billion. Offices is our largest segment with 68% of the property value and retail stands for 20%.



The focus is on Sweden's four big cities and Stockholm stands for 80%. Letting rate was 91%, and the gearing ratio was 41%.



In February, we launched our 2030 agenda where we will invest SEK 30 billion up to the year 2030 and thereby double our net operating income and property value. To that end, we must also achieve our sustainability goals.



The world around us has now changed at a rapid pace, and we are in the middle of energy crisis, double-digit inflation and rising interest cost. The goal to invest in profitable projects, build an attractive city and thus create shareholder value remains. However, a certain time