Q1 2023 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Annica Anas

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CEO

* Ulrika Danielsson

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CFO & Business Area Director of Business Support



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Jan Ihrfelt

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst



=====================

Operator



Welcome to today's quarterly presentation by property company, Atrium Ljungberg, presenting the results for the first quarter in 2023. (Operator Instructions).



So with no further ado, let me present to you today's speakers, CEO, Annica Anas; and the CFO, Ulrika Danielsson. Please, go ahead.



Annica Anas - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. The hedging for this report is healthy profit from property management despite these challenging times. I would like to start to summarize and