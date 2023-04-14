Apr 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Annica Anas
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CEO
* Ulrika Danielsson
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CFO & Business Area Director of Business Support
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Jan Ihrfelt
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst
=====================
Operator
Welcome to today's quarterly presentation by property company, Atrium Ljungberg, presenting the results for the first quarter in 2023. (Operator Instructions).
So with no further ado, let me present to you today's speakers, CEO, Annica Anas; and the CFO, Ulrika Danielsson. Please, go ahead.
Annica Anas - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much. The hedging for this report is healthy profit from property management despite these challenging times. I would like to start to summarize and
Q1 2023 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...