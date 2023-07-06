Q2 2023 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 06, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT

Mattias Vahlne -



Welcome to today's quarterly presentation by property company, Atrium Ljungberg, presenting the results for the second quarter in 2023. After the presentation, a Q&A session will take place, where you can write your questions to the company in the interface.



So please welcome today's speakers, CEO Annica Anas and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. Please go ahead.



Annica Anas - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. The heading for this report is net letting remains positive while profit from property management continues to show solid growth. I would like to start to summarize and highlight a few things from this report.



Our property portfolio looks very similar to last quarter, with 80% of the value in Stockholm. The biggest segment, office, stands for 63% of the total value. Our net letting amounted to SEK 25 million in the second quarter and SEK 36 million first half year. Termination from our side due to upcoming projects amounted to SEK 2 million in the first quarter and SEK 5 million in the