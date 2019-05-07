May 07, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Welcome, and thank you for joining the AT&S Conference Call on the preliminary results for the business year 2018-2019.



Gerda KÃ¶nigstorfer - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Director of IR & Communications



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to the conference call for the presentation of the preliminary results of the year 2018-2019, including also recent business update and financial update and also we will give you the midterm outlook and also the outlook for the year 2019-2020.



Today's call will head by Mr. Andreas Gerstenmayer, CEO of AT&S; and also CFO, Monika Stoisser And afterwards, after the presentation, we will give you the rest -- the facility for a Q&A session. And yes, with that, let me hand over to Mr. Gerstenmayer for the