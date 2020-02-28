Q4 2019 B2holding ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Erik Just Johnsen
B2Holding ASA - CEO & CFO
* Rasmus Michael Hansson
B2Holding ASA - Head of M&A and IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Jonas Bru Lien
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Magnus MelvÃ¦r Rasmussen
Swedbank Norge AS, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO & CFO
Welcome to the Q4 presentation for B2Holding. Together with me today, Rasmus Hansson will be joining me in presenting. 2019 was a demanding year for B2Holding. The challenges we experienced in the year resulted in the new strategic direction for B2Holding. And followed by that we had organizational and operational changes in the group. In this presentation, which will be my first, as a permanent CEO, I will run through the numbers, but we will also have focus on the
Feb 28, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
