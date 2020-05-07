Q1 2020 B2holding ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

May 07, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Erik Just Johnsen

B2Holding ASA - CEO & CFO

* Rasmus Michael Hansson

B2Holding ASA - Head of M&A and IR



Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO & CFO



Good morning, and welcome to B2Holding Q1 presentation. Since the Q4 presentation, the world has been going through a turbulent period. COVID-19 has accelerated around the world and is impacting the societies and the world economy. B2Holding is also affected. To what extent lockdown and other measures will impact B2Holding is too early to say, and we need more data points going forward. The impact varies in the 23 countries we operate.



B2Holding emphasized the 4 following main issues in this period: one, secure the health and safety of our employees; two, maintain normal operation to ensure good collection and recoveries; three, reduce cost going forward; and four, limit portfolio purchases to preserve capital.



Now we go to the