Q4 2020 B2holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Q4 presentation for B2Holding. I am Erik Johnsen, CEO of B2Holding. And with me today, I have AndrÃ© Adolfsen, the CFO of B2Holding.



The extraordinary year of 2020 ended on a positive note for B2holding. And I'm looking forward to sharing our comments to our result and our view on the positive market outlook.



Looking at the highlights for the quarter. We had a steady operation in our key markets. While most of our countries experienced a second pandemic wave in the quarter, the focus and response for our employees remained impressive. We were able to maintain close to normal operation while securing the health and safety of our employees.



Collection and recoveries were above our expectation, resulting in a positive cash generation of the portfolio investments and interest coverage.



We are pleased to see that the reorganization of the secured business and the recovery strategies is starting to yield results.



The focus on cost control and cost savings continued through the quarter and were in