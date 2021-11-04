Q3 2021 B2holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Q3 presentation for B2Holding. I'm Erik Johnsen. And with me today, I have AndrÃ© Adolfsen, CFO of B2Holding.



The third quarter was another good quarter where our operations show positive development and the market started to pick up.



Let's go straight to the highlights for Q3. Our unsecured collections remained solid in the quarter and secured recoveries also performed above our forecasts. Including successful repossession of real estate collateral, which is a crucial part of our collection processes. The positive trend for REO continue with sales of REO well above our book value.



On the operational side, we continue to see the operational improvements we have done in the past quarters, is showing effect. A tangible example is Poland, where we have lower legal expenses as a result of AI efficiency initiatives that has increased the share of amicable collection.



On the investment side, market activity is picking up and the pipeline is improving. We are, however, maintaining a disciplined and