Q2 2022 B2holding ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 23, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* AndrÃ© HolÃ¸ Adolfsen

B2Holding ASA - CFO

* Erik Just Johnsen

B2Holding ASA - CEO

* Rasmus Michael Hansson

B2Holding ASA - Head of Commercial Strategy & IR



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* HÃ¥kon Astrup

DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Jan Erik Gjerland

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Joakim Svingen

Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Analyst

* Vegard Toverud

Pareto Securities AS, Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO



Okay. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the second quarter presentation for B2Holding. I'm Erik Johnsen. And with me today, I have AndrÃ© Adolfsen presenting. Second quarter was an eventful quarter for B2. And going into the third quarter, we have closed a