Q4 2022 Borr Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Patrick Arnold Henk Schorn - Borr Drilling Limited - CEO



Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in the Borr Drilling Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I'm Patrick Schorn, talking to you from London. And with me here today is Magnus Vaaler, our CFO. Next slide, please. First, covering the required disclaimers. I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements will be forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. I, therefore, refer you to our latest public filings.



Next slide, please. During the fourth quarter, we have successfully started operation with 2 rigs namely the Arabia I and II in Saudi, almost a full quarter of operation with Ran in Mexico and Thor fully operational fourth quarter in Malaysia. These efficiently executed activity increases with economic utilization levels over 98.5% resulted in our top line increasing 38% sequentially. With [fleet] -- currently being prepared for our operation in the Middle East, where (inaudible) will start operation